QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.50. 633,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,700 shares of company stock worth $2,336,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

