Rapids (RPD) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Rapids has a total market cap of $938,819.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119351 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,043,446,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,290,864,161 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.