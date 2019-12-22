RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 9.7%

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $27.42, 303,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 208% from the average session volume of 98,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RAPT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Russell Wong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 651,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,684.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

