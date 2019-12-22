Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on RC. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE RC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,170. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. Ready Capital has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $698.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 561.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ready Capital by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

