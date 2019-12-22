Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) & CV Sciences (NASDAQ:CVSI) Critical Contrast

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CV Sciences and Regulus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

CV Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 586.64%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given CV Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CV Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CV Sciences has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and Regulus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $48.24 million 2.20 $10.00 million $0.09 11.87 Regulus Therapeutics $70,000.00 191.36 -$48.71 million ($5.59) -0.11

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Regulus Therapeutics. Regulus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -11.99% -21.86% -14.49% Regulus Therapeutics -325.85% -163,378.48% -93.83%

Summary

CV Sciences beats Regulus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape. This segment provides its hemp extract products in balms, sprays, drops, capsules, gummies, and softgel forms. It also sells raw materials to various customers that produce products for resale into the market in Europe. The Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment develops cannabinoids to treat a range of medical indications. Its product candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

