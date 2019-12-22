Relex (RLX) Price Up 31.8% Over Last Week

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Relex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Sistemkoin. Relex has a total market cap of $276,701.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relex has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.01193026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120467 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,589,011 tokens. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.