Retail Properties of America Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Retail Properties of America has a dividend payout ratio of 733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,178. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.