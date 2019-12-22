Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE RPAI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,646,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,379,000 after buying an additional 844,161 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,365,000 after buying an additional 322,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,278,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 366,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 632,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

