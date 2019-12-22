Revain (R) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $338,788.00

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $20.37 million and $338,788.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, BitFlip, OKEx, Cryptopia, YoBit, BitForex, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Kucoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

