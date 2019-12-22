Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 1,489,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 350,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Securities downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $302.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

