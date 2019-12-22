Ridley (ASX:RIC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.03. Ridley shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 69,484 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.13. The firm has a market cap of $322.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

About Ridley (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.