Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.03. 280,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,015. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.54 and a 52-week high of C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $532.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

