Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.03. 280,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,015. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.54 and a 52-week high of C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $532.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.
