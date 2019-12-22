Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -4.40

Media coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RYDAF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

