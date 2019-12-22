Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $22.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,597,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,618. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,054,000 after buying an additional 440,936 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,937,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,774,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.