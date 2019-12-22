Sakura Bloom (SKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $410,290.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $410,290.00 and $2.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Neraex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.75 or 0.02654587 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en

Sakura Bloom Token Trading

Sakura Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Neraex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

