SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on SAP and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €129.80 ($150.93).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at €120.94 ($140.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a market cap of $148.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.