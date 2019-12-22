Sapien (SPN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Sapien has a total market capitalization of $276,275.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapien has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Sapien token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01202284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00121100 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sapien

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

