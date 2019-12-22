Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 702,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,546. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($1.25). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

