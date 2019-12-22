Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday.

SVRA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 1,407,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,180. The company has a market cap of $60.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. Savara has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Savara by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Savara by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

