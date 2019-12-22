savedroid 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $407.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and HitBTC. During the last week, savedroid has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $334,118.00 and approximately $407.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get savedroid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.87 or 0.06715351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001313 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.