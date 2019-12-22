Scala Trading Down 13.4% This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Scala has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. Scala has a total market capitalization of $135,389.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00187458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.01192801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120266 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

