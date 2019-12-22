SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

SCPL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 407,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $296,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

