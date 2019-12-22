Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SCRYY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 49,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

