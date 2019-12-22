Seagate Technology PLC (STX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous dividend of $0.63.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of STX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,457. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.62. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,227 shares of company stock worth $29,643,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

