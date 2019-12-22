Semux (SEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $881,578.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $881,578.00 and $4,629.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00034278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007258 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001065 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000162 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,552,813 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

