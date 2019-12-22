Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Ship Finance International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ship Finance International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. 570,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,970. Ship Finance International has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Ship Finance International’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.92%.

In other news, insider Cullen Keith bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 522,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,469,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,351,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 499.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 565,327 shares during the period. 31.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

