Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARW. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arrow Global Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a sell rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Global Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

ARW stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.35. Arrow Global Group has a 1 year low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of $445.68 million and a PE ratio of 11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72.

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders acquired a total of 10,133 shares of company stock worth $2,409,913 over the last quarter.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.