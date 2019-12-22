Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SSTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.37 million, a PE ratio of 381.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 40.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

