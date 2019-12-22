Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $162.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPG. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Shares of SPG opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,008,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,960,000 after purchasing an additional 64,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,941,000 after purchasing an additional 283,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

