SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $100,957.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Liqui and Braziliex.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance, OKEx and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

