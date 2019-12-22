SpankChain Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (SPANK)

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One SpankChain token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, SpankChain has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. SpankChain has a market cap of $1.05 million and $277.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpankChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01186923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00119509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SpankChain

SpankChain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com . The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Ethfinex, IDEX, Radar Relay and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpankChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpankChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.