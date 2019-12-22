Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $433,479.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $433,479.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.01191831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

