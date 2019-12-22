Staffline Group’s (STAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 190 ($2.50).
Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 87.85 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.10. Staffline Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.77 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,194.67 ($15.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Staffline Group Company Profile
