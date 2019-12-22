Staffline Group’s (STAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 87.85 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.10. Staffline Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.77 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,194.67 ($15.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

