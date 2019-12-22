STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $613,734.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00015022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokens.net, OKCoin, HitBTC and Kyber Network. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $35.61 million and approximately $613,734.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.40 or 0.06632740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001313 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, Tokens.net, IDCM, DSX, OKCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

