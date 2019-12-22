State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STFC. TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. 113,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $115,662.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 1,597.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 114,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 80,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,319,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,181,000 after buying an additional 76,718 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,587,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

