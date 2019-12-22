Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Shares Down 65.3%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s stock price fell 65.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.75, 1,893,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,644% from the average session volume of 32,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MITO shares. Nomura set a $28.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

