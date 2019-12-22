Steem Achieves Market Cap of $49.16 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Steem has a market capitalization of $49.16 million and $1.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Binance. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,363.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02604081 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00566567 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000538 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 371,690,506 coins and its circulating supply is 354,716,412 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Binance, GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

