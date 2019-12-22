Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $40.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 211,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,045. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

