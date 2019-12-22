STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.02.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of STMicroelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 249,755 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.