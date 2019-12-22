Stratis (STRAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.90 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Stratis has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Upbit and Livecoin. Stratis has a total market cap of $38.24 million and $1.90 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004804 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001243 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000794 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00053311 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,612,920 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Coinrail, Crex24, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

