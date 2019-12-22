Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Trading Down 5.9%

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.51, 550,653 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 411,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $6.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $93.73 million, a P/E ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 24.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth $521,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth $194,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

