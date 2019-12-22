SwftCoin (SWFTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.68 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $2.68 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.32 or 0.06731269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.