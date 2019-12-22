Tael (WABI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $218,023.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002014 BTC on exchanges including $7.20, $10.00, $18.11 and $62.56. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $218,023.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.75 or 0.06777938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001424 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,499,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $10.00, $24.72, $62.56, $119.16, $13.96, $45.75, $4.92, $6.32, $18.11, $5.22 and $34.91. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

