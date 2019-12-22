Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAK. Cowen assumed coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.
NYSE TAK traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,333. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,602,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 411,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.