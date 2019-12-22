Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAK. Cowen assumed coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NYSE TAK traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,333. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,602,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 411,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

