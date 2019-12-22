Ted Baker’s (TED) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon reissued an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 807.86 ($10.63).

Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 443 ($5.83) on Wednesday. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,128 ($27.99). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 749.82. The firm has a market cap of $197.43 million and a PE ratio of 170.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Ted Baker’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

