Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.97, approximately 852,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 269,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 21.0% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 210,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 295,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.