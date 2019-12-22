Tellor (TRB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Tellor has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $63,480.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00047513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00184789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.01187613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120191 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 722,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,588 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

