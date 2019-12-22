TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,020,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 521% from the previous session’s volume of 647,464 shares.The stock last traded at $1.92 and had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The company has a market cap of $225.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

