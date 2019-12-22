The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 610 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 610 ($8.02) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGE. Shore Capital lowered The Sage Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.60) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 666.82 ($8.77).

SGE stock opened at GBX 747 ($9.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.74. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 734.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 731.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.95) per share, with a total value of £68,000 ($89,450.14). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.33), for a total value of £218,761.95 ($287,768.94). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

