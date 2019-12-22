The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.04

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as high as $11.30. The Zweig Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 9,656 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

Get The Zweig Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.